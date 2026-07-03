Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 88,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $17,969,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the first quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. TSG Advice Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the first quarter. TSG Advice Partners LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $455.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.78.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $517.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's 50-day moving average price is $466.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The firm has a market cap of $844.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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