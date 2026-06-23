Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 209.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD gained after expanding FSR GPU driver support to older graphics cards, a move that could improve customer satisfaction and extend the life of its GPU ecosystem. Article Title

AMD gained after expanding FSR GPU driver support to older graphics cards, a move that could improve customer satisfaction and extend the life of its GPU ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: AMD was also supported by broader strength in chip stocks, as investors rotated into semiconductors on improving risk sentiment and continued AI spending optimism. Article Title

AMD was also supported by broader strength in chip stocks, as investors rotated into semiconductors on improving risk sentiment and continued AI spending optimism. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted AMD as a strong AI-chip contender that could benefit from further growth in data center and networking demand, reinforcing the bullish long-term narrative. Article Title

Commentary highlighted AMD as a strong AI-chip contender that could benefit from further growth in data center and networking demand, reinforcing the bullish long-term narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed AMD as having already doubled this year and trading well above technical support levels, which may prompt some investors to question how much upside is left near current highs. Article Title

Several articles framed AMD as having already doubled this year and trading well above technical support levels, which may prompt some investors to question how much upside is left near current highs. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution also came from reports that David Tepper’s Appaloosa trimmed its AMD stake by about 32%, which can be read as a modest confidence signal against the stock’s recent surge. Article Title

Investor caution also came from reports that David Tepper’s Appaloosa trimmed its AMD stake by about 32%, which can be read as a modest confidence signal against the stock’s recent surge. Negative Sentiment: Another bearish headline noted heavy insider selling, with more than $60 million in AMD shares reportedly sold in early June, which may raise concerns about valuation and near-term upside. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $430.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $551.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $899.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $423.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.82 and a 52 week high of $562.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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