Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,997,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,238,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,944,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,182 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,181,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,348,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,159,640,000 after acquiring an additional 813,844 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,579,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,873,385,000 after acquiring an additional 191,590 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $278.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $212.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.55. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $281.05. The company has a market capitalization of $453.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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