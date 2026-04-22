Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 108,708 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.6% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $349,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its AMD price target to $320 and kept a Buy rating, signaling stronger Wall Street conviction in AMD’s AI-driven revenue runway. Read More.

Stifel Nicolaus raised its AMD price target to $320 and kept a Buy rating, signaling stronger Wall Street conviction in AMD’s AI-driven revenue runway. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Benzinga reports shares are surging as AI compute demand continues to outpace supply; analysts are pointing to robust server GPU/CPU demand and the upcoming May 5 earnings as a catalyst. Read More.

Benzinga reports shares are surging as AI compute demand continues to outpace supply; analysts are pointing to robust server GPU/CPU demand and the upcoming May 5 earnings as a catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentaries position AMD as an AI infrastructure beneficiary and a “second chance” for investors who missed Nvidia’s run, highlighting product competitiveness in datacenter AI. Read More.

Several bullish commentaries position AMD as an AI infrastructure beneficiary and a “second chance” for investors who missed Nvidia’s run, highlighting product competitiveness in datacenter AI. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market pieces (Seeking Alpha, TipRanks, Zacks) reiterate multi-quarter growth expectations and $300+ price targets, supporting momentum into earnings. Read More.

Analyst and market pieces (Seeking Alpha, TipRanks, Zacks) reiterate multi-quarter growth expectations and $300+ price targets, supporting momentum into earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other screeners flag AMD as a strong growth/trending stock — useful framing but not a near-term catalyst by itself. Read More.

Zacks and other screeners flag AMD as a strong growth/trending stock — useful framing but not a near-term catalyst by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market-forecast pieces (FXEmpire, Yahoo roundups) note broader chip-sector recovery could lift AMD alongside peers; macro/sector moves may matter more than company-specific news. Read More.

Market-forecast pieces (FXEmpire, Yahoo roundups) note broader chip-sector recovery could lift AMD alongside peers; macro/sector moves may matter more than company-specific news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha downgrade piece warns of near-term risk and advises caution — valuation (PE >100) and stretched technicals are cited as reasons to avoid chasing the rally. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $292.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $284.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $287.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.21 and a 200 day moving average of $222.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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