Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by BIT Capital GmbH

BIT Capital GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 221,378 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Oppenheimer lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $466.38 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.06 and a fifty-two week high of $546.44. The company has a market capitalization of $760.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 339,532 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,341 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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