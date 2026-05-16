Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $424.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.67 and a fifty-two week high of $469.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 309,598 shares of company stock valued at $105,644,316 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $248.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $415.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.95.

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More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs.

Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD expanded FSR 4.1 support to older GPUs and introduced new Ryzen PRO 9000 offerings, reinforcing product momentum in client and gaming.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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