Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 9,015 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.1% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles' portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after buying an additional 3,669,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $517.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $843.69 billion, a PE ratio of 169.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $482.72 and a 200-day moving average of $314.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.59 and a 52-week high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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