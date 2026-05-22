Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Intellus Advisors LLC

Intellus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.8% of Intellus Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Intellus Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $449.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.67 and a 1 year high of $469.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.31. The firm has a market cap of $733.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD announced production ramp of its 6th Gen EPYC “Venice” chips on TSMC’s 2nm technology, a major manufacturing milestone that could strengthen its competitiveness in servers and AI infrastructure.

AMD announced production ramp of its 6th Gen EPYC “Venice” chips on TSMC’s 2nm technology, a major manufacturing milestone that could strengthen its competitiveness in servers and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: AMD said it will invest more than $10 billion in Taiwan’s AI ecosystem to expand advanced packaging and manufacturing partnerships, including work with ASE, SPIL and other suppliers, which should help scale future AI products. Article Title

AMD said it will invest to expand advanced packaging and manufacturing partnerships, including work with ASE, SPIL and other suppliers, which should help scale future AI products. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported Amkor is working with AMD on advanced packaging, reinforcing the idea that AMD is broadening its manufacturing ecosystem to support next-gen chip launches. Article Title

Reuters reported Amkor is working with AMD on advanced packaging, reinforcing the idea that AMD is broadening its manufacturing ecosystem to support next-gen chip launches. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with several notes highlighting AMD’s expanding AI CPU opportunity and the potential for continued upside as the AI trade broadens beyond Nvidia. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with several notes highlighting AMD’s expanding AI CPU opportunity and the potential for continued upside as the AI trade broadens beyond Nvidia. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and other firms have recently named AMD among their preferred AI chip stocks, which can help sentiment and support the stock’s valuation. Article Title

Bank of America and other firms have recently named AMD among their preferred AI chip stocks, which can help sentiment and support the stock’s valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles frame the stock as expensive after a huge run, suggesting investors may be debating valuation even as the fundamental AI narrative improves.

Some articles frame the stock as expensive after a huge run, suggesting investors may be debating valuation even as the fundamental AI narrative improves. Negative Sentiment: AMD also got pulled lower in some broader chip-trade weakness after Nvidia’s earnings-related volatility, showing the stock can move with the semiconductor group rather than on AMD-specific news alone. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,598 shares of company stock valued at $105,644,316. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

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