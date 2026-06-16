Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 20,861 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $135,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $428.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $547.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $892.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $393.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.78 and a 1 year high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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