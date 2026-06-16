Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303,154 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 40,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $547.26 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $393.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.78 and a 12-month high of $558.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.36 billion, a PE ratio of 179.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $428.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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