Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 18,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,085.7% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 60,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $415.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs.

Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD expanded FSR 4.1 support to older GPUs and introduced new Ryzen PRO 9000 offerings, reinforcing product momentum in client and gaming.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of AMD opened at $424.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $691.54 billion, a PE ratio of 139.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company's fifty day moving average is $273.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.67 and a fifty-two week high of $469.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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