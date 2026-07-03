Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 21,270 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $118,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.
Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AMD continues to benefit from strong Wall Street support, with multiple reports citing rising price targets and bullish analyst views on its AI/data center opportunity. What's Going on With AMD Stock Thursday?
- Positive Sentiment: The company also announced Versal Premium Gen 2 adaptive SoCs for AI, networking, defense, and aerospace markets, underscoring AMD’s push to expand beyond CPUs and GPUs into more specialized high-growth areas. AMD (AMD) Unveils Versal Premium Gen 2 For AI And Aerospace Markets
- Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces argue the recent selloff may be a buying opportunity, with some analysts still maintaining very high targets around AMD’s AI-driven growth. Should Investors Buy AMD Stock after the Selloff? Here’s What Wall Street Thinks
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment remains mixed: some articles highlight continued AI-chip strength and long-term demand, while others note the entire chip sector is cooling after a powerful second-quarter rally. Chip stocks that notched record rallies in second quarter start Q3 with a dud
- Negative Sentiment: AMD is being hit by a post-rally pullback and valuation worries, with investors questioning how much upside is left after the stock’s massive AI-driven run. 1 Major Warning Flag AMD and Intel Investors Can't Afford to Ignore
- Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term drag appears to be a market reaction to Meta-related AI compute news, which sparked a selloff across chip names and raised concern that AI infrastructure pricing power may be less durable than expected. Why Is AMD Stock Down Today, 7/1/26?
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $448.78.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $517.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
(Free Report
)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
Further Reading
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