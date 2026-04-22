Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by WealthCollab LLC

WealthCollab LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. WealthCollab LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its AMD price target to $320 and kept a Buy rating, signaling stronger Wall Street conviction in AMD’s AI-driven revenue runway. Read More.

Stifel Nicolaus raised its AMD price target to $320 and kept a Buy rating, signaling stronger Wall Street conviction in AMD’s AI-driven revenue runway. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Benzinga reports shares are surging as AI compute demand continues to outpace supply; analysts are pointing to robust server GPU/CPU demand and the upcoming May 5 earnings as a catalyst. Read More.

Benzinga reports shares are surging as AI compute demand continues to outpace supply; analysts are pointing to robust server GPU/CPU demand and the upcoming May 5 earnings as a catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentaries position AMD as an AI infrastructure beneficiary and a “second chance” for investors who missed Nvidia’s run, highlighting product competitiveness in datacenter AI. Read More.

Several bullish commentaries position AMD as an AI infrastructure beneficiary and a “second chance” for investors who missed Nvidia’s run, highlighting product competitiveness in datacenter AI. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market pieces (Seeking Alpha, TipRanks, Zacks) reiterate multi-quarter growth expectations and $300+ price targets, supporting momentum into earnings. Read More.

Analyst and market pieces (Seeking Alpha, TipRanks, Zacks) reiterate multi-quarter growth expectations and $300+ price targets, supporting momentum into earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other screeners flag AMD as a strong growth/trending stock — useful framing but not a near-term catalyst by itself. Read More.

Zacks and other screeners flag AMD as a strong growth/trending stock — useful framing but not a near-term catalyst by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market-forecast pieces (FXEmpire, Yahoo roundups) note broader chip-sector recovery could lift AMD alongside peers; macro/sector moves may matter more than company-specific news. Read More.

Market-forecast pieces (FXEmpire, Yahoo roundups) note broader chip-sector recovery could lift AMD alongside peers; macro/sector moves may matter more than company-specific news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha downgrade piece warns of near-term risk and advises caution — valuation (PE >100) and stretched technicals are cited as reasons to avoid chasing the rally. Read More.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $284.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.21 and a 200 day moving average of $222.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $287.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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