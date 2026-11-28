WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DUNHAM TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. DUNHAM TRUST Co now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TRB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. TRB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 109.7% during the third quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Norrod sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total value of $5,060,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 343,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,929,680.09. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 70,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $35,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,951,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,496,433,822. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 218,523 shares of company stock worth $111,797,079 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $422.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $188.22 and a one year high of $658.52. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $545.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $640.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about AMD:

Positive Sentiment: A broad rebound in chip stocks helped lift AMD shares, with reports noting the sector’s recovery from recent losses tied to AI export concerns. AMD Stock Rises as Chipmakers Rebound

A broad rebound in chip stocks helped lift AMD shares, with reports noting the sector’s recovery from recent losses tied to AI export concerns. Neutral Sentiment: A securities-law firm announced an investigation, while a short report reportedly alleged that AMD chips reached restricted Chinese companies. These are allegations and investigations, not findings of wrongdoing; one article characterized the short report’s evidence as weak. AMD Shares and the Short Report

A securities-law firm announced an investigation, while a short report reportedly alleged that AMD chips reached restricted Chinese companies. These are allegations and investigations, not findings of wrongdoing; one article characterized the short report’s evidence as weak. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group cut its rating on AMD from Buy to Hold, citing valuation. Separately, a filing registering up to 337 million shares—including shares tied to OpenAI and Meta warrants—has raised dilution concerns, though vesting depends on customer purchases and stock-price milestones. AMD's Share Filing and Potential Dilution

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

See Also

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