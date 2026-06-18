Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,486 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. Equinix comprises approximately 3.5% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Equinix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Equinix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $1,109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,207.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,143.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $1,088.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,070.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $931.78. The company has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is 142.84%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. This represents a 41.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 11,539 shares of company stock worth $12,455,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Further Reading

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