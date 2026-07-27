Advent International L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Advent International L.P. lowered its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,241,362 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,447 shares during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure accounts for about 1.7% of Advent International L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Advent International L.P. owned 1.81% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $70,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $378,976.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,866.32. This represents a 10.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher P. Wirtz sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $54,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 36,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,786,483.70. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock worth $297,782,099 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE SEI opened at $54.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $86.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report).

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