Advent International L.P. Has $46.77 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Advent International L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) by 9,353.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,720 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 424,185 shares during the period. Ares Management accounts for about 1.1% of Advent International L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advent International L.P. owned 0.13% of Ares Management worth $46,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 704,069 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $113,799,000 after purchasing an additional 37,366 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 1,033.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,530 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,050,425 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $4,210,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,526 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $126.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. Ares Management Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $195.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $123.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.30.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Ares Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 251.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ares Management from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Management from $188.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ares Management from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ares Management from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ares Management

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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