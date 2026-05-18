Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,698 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Advisors Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $123,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $264.14 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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