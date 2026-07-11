Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 7,264 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,264 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $11,413,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Summa Corp. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 42,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 69,461 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $235.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $206.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell highlighted progress in its AI infrastructure business, with reports that its five AI growth engines support plans for about 40% revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and 45% in fiscal 2028. Article Title

Marvell highlighted progress in its AI infrastructure business, with reports that its five AI growth engines support plans for about 40% revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and 45% in fiscal 2028. Positive Sentiment: Marvell also got a boost from analyst sentiment, with RBC Capital reaffirming a $360 price target as the AI-chip rebound lifted semiconductors broadly. Article Title

Marvell also got a boost from analyst sentiment, with RBC Capital reaffirming a $360 price target as the AI-chip rebound lifted semiconductors broadly. Positive Sentiment: News that Marvell’s Tower PIC shipments for AI data-center optics reached 5 million units supports the view that demand for its optical and connectivity products remains strong. Article Title

News that Marvell’s Tower PIC shipments for AI data-center optics reached 5 million units supports the view that demand for its optical and connectivity products remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Shares were helped at times by a broader semiconductor rebound and improved market tone, including strength in the Nasdaq and AI-related stocks. Article Title

Shares were helped at times by a broader semiconductor rebound and improved market tone, including strength in the Nasdaq and AI-related stocks. Negative Sentiment: MRVL also slipped alongside other chip names ahead of SK Hynix’s U.S. trading debut, reflecting rotation and caution in the memory/AI chip space. Article Title

MRVL also slipped alongside other chip names ahead of SK Hynix’s U.S. trading debut, reflecting rotation and caution in the memory/AI chip space. Negative Sentiment: After a big advance over the past year, some investors and commentators are questioning whether Marvell’s valuation already reflects much of the AI optimism, which can weigh on the shares near term. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,373 shares of company stock valued at $24,938,664. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here