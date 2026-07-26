Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,802 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV's holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,732 shares of the software giant's stock worth $28,774,000 after buying an additional 43,772 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 8,274 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the software giant's stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 53,229 shares of the software giant's stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,678,207 shares of the software giant's stock worth $991,392,000 after purchasing an additional 88,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Dbs Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $678.00 to $573.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Forty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $555.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total value of $1,812,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,122,009.12. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft joined 25 tech companies in urging U.S. policymakers not to impose broad restrictions on open-weight and open-source AI models, a stance that supports its broader AI ecosystem strategy and could help preserve flexibility for future product development. Reuters article

Microsoft joined 25 tech companies in urging U.S. policymakers not to impose broad restrictions on open-weight and open-source AI models, a stance that supports its broader AI ecosystem strategy and could help preserve flexibility for future product development. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft also backed a coalition letter with Nvidia, Meta, and other firms arguing that open-weight AI is important for U.S. leadership, reinforcing investor confidence that the company remains a major AI platform player rather than being boxed into one model provider. Business Insider article

Microsoft also backed a coalition letter with Nvidia, Meta, and other firms arguing that open-weight AI is important for U.S. leadership, reinforcing investor confidence that the company remains a major AI platform player rather than being boxed into one model provider. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s expanded Databricks partnership extends a key cloud/data-AI relationship through the 2030s, which should help Azure adoption and strengthen long-term enterprise demand for Microsoft’s cloud services. TipRanks article

Microsoft’s expanded Databricks partnership extends a key cloud/data-AI relationship through the 2030s, which should help Azure adoption and strengthen long-term enterprise demand for Microsoft’s cloud services. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews ahead of Microsoft’s July 29 earnings report say the big investor focus will be FY2027 CapEx guidance and Azure growth, with analysts expecting strong results but worrying that AI infrastructure spending could weigh on free cash flow and margins. MarketBeat article

Several previews ahead of Microsoft’s July 29 earnings report say the big investor focus will be FY2027 CapEx guidance and Azure growth, with analysts expecting strong results but worrying that AI infrastructure spending could weigh on free cash flow and margins. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued class-action alerts and deadline reminders tied to Microsoft securities-fraud claims, including allegations related to Copilot disclosures, which adds headline risk and may keep some investors cautious into earnings. GlobeNewswire article

Multiple law firms issued class-action alerts and deadline reminders tied to Microsoft securities-fraud claims, including allegations related to Copilot disclosures, which adds headline risk and may keep some investors cautious into earnings. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech weakness tied to AI spending fears also weighed on Microsoft, as investors sold mega-cap names after seeing massive capital outlays across the sector and questioning near-term returns on AI investment. Fox Business article

Microsoft Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $381.70 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $349.20 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $398.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The business had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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