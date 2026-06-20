Advisortrust Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $10,404,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 4.6% of Advisortrust Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $2,430,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:TSM opened at $462.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $206.20 and a 1 year high of $465.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $406.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $75,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $301,040. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $304,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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