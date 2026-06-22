Advisortrust Partners LLC Makes New $8.23 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,541 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.6% of Advisortrust Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $325.28 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $272.11 and a 1 year high of $338.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.17 and a 200 day moving average of $307.68. The stock has a market cap of $871.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,156 shares of company stock worth $8,619,735. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

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About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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