AECOM $ACM Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,971 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 16,752 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of AECOM worth $14,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 189.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.41 and a 52 week high of $135.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.69.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12). AECOM had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on AECOM in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AECOM from $152.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial set a $116.00 price objective on AECOM in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACM

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

Further Reading

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