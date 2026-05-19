AECOM $ACM Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 144,400 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel's holdings in AECOM were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 62.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in AECOM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 189.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at $10,099,541.14. This represents a 3.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. AECOM has a 12-month low of $67.64 and a 12-month high of $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. AECOM's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 6 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is 32.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of AECOM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

Further Reading

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