AECOM $ACM Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,984 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 54,486 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of AECOM worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 118.3% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the construction company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 649 shares of the construction company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of AECOM by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $3,181,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AECOM Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $67.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.15. AECOM has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. AECOM's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. AECOM's payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Lara Poloni acquired 4,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.63 per share, with a total value of $298,341.12. Following the transaction, the president owned 153,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,837,890.98. The trade was a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ACM. Weiss Ratings lowered AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

Further Reading

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