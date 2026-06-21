AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Acquires 53,520 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 53,520 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $19,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 13,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 161,551 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 19,171 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $3,908,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $40,561,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $86.84 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day moving average is $92.94. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.35 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,696. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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