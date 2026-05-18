AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,673,860 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 197,410 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.6% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $386,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $264.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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