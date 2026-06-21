AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,542 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $83,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 36,302 shares of the company's stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 350,659 shares of the company's stock worth $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 39,727 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lexington Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the first quarter. Lexington Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.02 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.90 and a 200 day moving average of $152.24. The stock has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here