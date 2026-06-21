AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $10.99 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,560 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 117,477 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $386.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $387.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.75 and a 52 week high of $416.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.30, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock's fifty day moving average is $355.14 and its 200 day moving average is $321.63.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cadence Design Systems's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 126,586 shares in the company, valued at $49,495,126. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.45, for a total value of $69,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,149.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 179,557 shares of company stock worth $67,205,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cadence Design Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cadence Design Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cadence Design Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here