AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $28.89 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,689 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 18,168 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals worth $28,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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United Rentals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $975.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $611.93 and a twelve month high of $1,021.47. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $795.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $841.64. The firm has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.86 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals's payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $986.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total value of $1,969,938.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,900,322.12. The trade was a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total transaction of $22,426,024.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,304 shares of company stock worth $26,116,584. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Further Reading

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