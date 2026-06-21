AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $32.93 Million Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,684 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 7,960 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Amphenol were worth $32,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,682 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $7,705,440,000 after purchasing an additional 888,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after buying an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,087,372,000 after buying an additional 748,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $142.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.36. The stock has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.98 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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