AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Invests $1.89 Million in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,520 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $275,635,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equifax by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $942,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,921 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,809,879 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $609,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,819 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,603,415 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $347,909,000 after purchasing an additional 823,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,135 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $317,688,000 after purchasing an additional 697,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Equifax Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE EFX opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $170.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.95 and a 12 month high of $275.91.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Equifax's payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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