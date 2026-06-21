AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,503 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 39,096 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in FedEx were worth $19,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. EFG International AG purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $410.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FedEx from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $326.36 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.88 and a 1 year high of $345.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. FedEx's payout ratio is 30.87%.

FedEx News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. This represents a 60.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total transaction of $1,802,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,499.17. The trade was a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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