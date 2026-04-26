AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Makes New $51.35 Million Investment in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 300,236 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $51,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after acquiring an additional 647,076 shares during the last quarter. Coquina Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 15,580 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore lowered their price target on Qualcomm from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group cut Qualcomm from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $158.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $148.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.38.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.03%.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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