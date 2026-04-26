AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 2,883 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,547 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,062,677 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $15,051,846,000 after purchasing an additional 221,123 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich raised its holdings in BlackRock by 7,124.5% in the 4th quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 11,487 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 924 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Freedom Capital raised BlackRock from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,269.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.05, for a total transaction of $2,166,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $67,127,439. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 2,179 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.87, for a total value of $2,339,962.73. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,026,331.41. The trade was a 24.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 64,272 shares of company stock worth $69,823,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,045.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,010.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,063.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $893.93 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.40%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 52.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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