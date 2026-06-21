AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 30,289 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,767 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 30,289 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Prologis were worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $140.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.05. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Prologis from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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