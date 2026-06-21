AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Takes $22.53 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 229,169 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $22,532,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its position in United Parcel Service by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,855 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 25,126 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 33,500 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,238 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,382 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $105.29 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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