AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,998,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,873 shares of the company's stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $1,878,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BURL shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $353.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $7,144,807.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 81,017 shares in the company, valued at $27,669,736.01. This represents a 20.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,795 shares of company stock worth $10,363,760 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $336.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company's fifty day moving average is $321.72 and its 200-day moving average is $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.52 and a 12 month high of $351.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Burlington Stores's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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