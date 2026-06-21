AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,152 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,121,144 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $334,207,000 after buying an additional 52,985 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 554.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,602 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,994 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 713.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 190,674 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,043,000 after acquiring an additional 167,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 96.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,533 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $131.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $174.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $137.90 and its 200 day moving average is $147.99.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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