Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Position Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410,032 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 342,844 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.44% of Aercap worth $337,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aercap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aercap during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aercap during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aercap by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $168.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AER

Aercap Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AER stock opened at $147.17 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $105.65 and a 12 month high of $155.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day moving average of $143.12.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

Aercap announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

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