Aew Capital Management L P Lowers Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Aew Capital Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,663 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 106,262 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 6.2% of Aew Capital Management L P's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.16% of Digital Realty Trust worth $85,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,469,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (up from $207.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.89.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $190.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.25 and a 200-day moving average of $172.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.23 and a 52-week high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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