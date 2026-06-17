Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM Shares Purchased by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Affirm accounts for approximately 1.5% of Maytus Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC's holdings in Affirm were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,847,206 shares of the company's stock worth $1,849,378,000 after buying an additional 428,138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Affirm by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,145,942 shares of the company's stock worth $1,722,797,000 after buying an additional 104,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Affirm by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,710,914 shares of the company's stock worth $1,615,953,000 after buying an additional 507,224 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Affirm by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,389,337 shares of the company's stock worth $510,899,000 after buying an additional 808,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Affirm by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,641,965 shares of the company's stock worth $412,315,000 after buying an additional 1,187,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Affirm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AFRM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,940. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 3.70. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.27 million. Affirm had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Affirm's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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