AG Campbell Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 57,290 The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,724,000. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.8% of AG Campbell Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,994,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,024,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,381 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $209,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,095 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $778,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,868. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab is reportedly preparing to launch yes-or-no contracts tied to whether the S&P 500 closes above or below a target level, in partnership with Cboe Global Markets . Investors may view this as a new revenue opportunity and a sign Schwab is moving into a fast-growing trading niche. Article Title

Charles Schwab is reportedly preparing to launch yes-or-no contracts tied to whether the closes above or below a target level, in partnership with . Investors may view this as a new revenue opportunity and a sign Schwab is moving into a fast-growing trading niche. Positive Sentiment: The prediction-markets push suggests Schwab is trying to attract more active traders and diversify beyond traditional brokerage services, which could support future client engagement and trading volume. Article Title

The prediction-markets push suggests Schwab is trying to attract more active traders and diversify beyond traditional brokerage services, which could support future client engagement and trading volume. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports repeated the same Wall Street Journal story about Schwab’s planned entry into prediction markets, reinforcing the market’s focus on the potential rollout but adding little new detail. Article Title

Several reports repeated the same Wall Street Journal story about Schwab’s planned entry into prediction markets, reinforcing the market’s focus on the potential rollout but adding little new detail. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab also released its 2026 Mid-Year Market Outlook, but this appears to be a routine research update with limited direct impact on the stock. Article Title

Schwab also released its 2026 Mid-Year Market Outlook, but this appears to be a routine research update with limited direct impact on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Separate reports said Schwab tightened margin requirements and warned of possible margin calls tied to tax-bet activity, which could signal more caution around certain client strategies and raise concerns about trading risk management. Article Title

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $108.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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