AG Campbell Advisory LLC Invests $170.54 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 529,282 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $170,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 51.3% of AG Campbell Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $325.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $272.11 and a 52-week high of $338.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.69. The stock has a market cap of $871.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Argus lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.08.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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