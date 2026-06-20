AG Campbell Advisory LLC Takes $2.29 Million Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,020 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000. American Tower comprises approximately 0.7% of AG Campbell Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is 115.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Report on American Tower

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,446.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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