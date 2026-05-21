AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases 4,611 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,997 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.5% of AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs' portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs' holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $56,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,122 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 119,410 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $78,821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,569 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $34,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total transaction of $1,748,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,645,103.65. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,517 shares of company stock worth $109,138,067. 13.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $910.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $908.00 to $865.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $840.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $840.19.

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Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ META opened at $605.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $637.47. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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