Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,548,091 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 29,319 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.96% of Agilent Technologies worth $754,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,147,601 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,925,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,216 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,380,521 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,203,990,000 after purchasing an additional 433,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,425,861 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,006,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,357,953 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $816,043,000 after purchasing an additional 582,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,158,000.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $135.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company's 50-day moving average price is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.09. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $160.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Wolfe Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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