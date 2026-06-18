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Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
Agilent Technologies logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Man Group plc boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, buying an additional 276,697 shares and bringing its total holding to 787,385 shares worth about $107.1 million.
  • Agilent reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.49 topping estimates and revenue of $1.84 billion also beating expectations. Revenue rose 10% year over year, and the company raised FY 2026 guidance to 6.00–6.10 EPS.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share, payable July 22, for an annualized yield of about 0.8%. Analysts remain generally positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a target price of $160.93.
  • Interested in Agilent Technologies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,385 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 276,697 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.28% of Agilent Technologies worth $107,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 24,490 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,016 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 157,981 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 115,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $959,000.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $124.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Wolfe Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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