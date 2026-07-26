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Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Agilent Technologies logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Weiss Asset Management sharply reduced its Agilent Technologies stake by 67.8% in Q1, selling 114,535 shares and leaving it with 54,390 shares valued at about $6.2 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: recent coverage included multiple buy/outperform ratings, with MarketBeat showing a Moderate Buy consensus and a $159.35 average target price.
  • Agilent reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.49 on revenue of $1.83 billion, and reaffirmed guidance for FY2026 EPS of $6.00-$6.10.
  • Interested in Agilent Technologies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,390 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 114,535 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,931 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Plan A Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Barclays raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "hold" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $138.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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