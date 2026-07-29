Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO Holdings Lowered by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 47,328 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 43,287 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $32,863,000 after acquiring an additional 354,359 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,804,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $76,343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

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Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.54. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 639.84%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGIO. Truist Financial increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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